Rakhi festival concludes

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Rakhi festival of the followers of Hindu religion concluded at Gurdawra Punja Sahib Hasanabdal with ritual Bhog, the festival was attended by more than one thousand Hindus and Sikhs who had come from different parts of the country. The Hindu religious festival ‘Rakhi’ is celebrated to mark the bond of love between brothers and sisters. Numbers of followers of Hindu and Sikh religion participated in the ‘Raksha Bandhan’ commonly known as Rakhi in which young girls and women tie Rakhis to the wrists of their brothers and exchange greetings.

On the occasion Additional Secretary Shrines Tariq Wazir, the pilgrims were provided all facilities free of cost, which included messing, boarding and medical facilities. Deputy Secretary Shrines Faraz Abbas supervised the arrangements made for the visiting Hindus and Sikh pilgrims. According to Hindu religion, Rakhi is a prominent Hindu festival that celebrates the relationship between brothers and sister. Hindus dress up for the occasion and sisters tie Rakhi (a holy thread) on their brothers’ wrists, usually at the time prescribed by the pundits.

Deputy Commissioner Attock Rana Akbar Hayat and Assistant Commissioner Jannat Hussain Personally visited the Gurdawra to check security and other arrangements.