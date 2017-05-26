Rajwana wants doctors more role for humanity

Multan

Punjab Governor, Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has called upon doctors to extend optimum relief to the masses and thus alleviate their problems related to health. The Governor stated this while addressing the Academic Council of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) at Staff Club here on Thursday. He appreciated that through collected efforts Nishtar Medical College got elevated to the status of university.

“Nishtar was not less than a medical university before, and now it has been formally upgraded,” Rajwana said adding that he was delighted over this decision because he had association with this institution in different capacities. The governor urged doctors to treat all the patients and welcome their attendants with open arms, especially those who came to Accidents and Emergency (A&E) Ward of Nishtar.

He said efforts were underway to build a cardiology hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan to lessen the rush of patients at Ch Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC). He said that Nishtar was a young university and hoped that it would grow with the passage of time. The governor said that people of South Punjab were very talented and called upon them to run their institutions with team spirit.Governor Rajwana appreciated the contributions of philanthropists who extended their help generously.—APP