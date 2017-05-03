Rajwana stresses technology intervention to curb crime

Multan

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana advised police to work hard with true professional approach to rid society of crimes and adapt to changing trends in tracking down criminals through modern technology intervention. He was addressing a ceremony at police headquarters here Tuesday that was organized for encouragement of police officers and Jawans.

Rajwana said, it was the vision of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif that protection to life and property of every individual be ensured. He said that public trust on police should be restored, adding that it could be achieved by the police by adopting pro-people approach. The Governor heaped praise on Pakistan Army, Police and other security organizations on overpowering terrorism in the country saying: “We are proud of them.”

Those who laid down their lives in protecting the country from internal and external threats are our heroes and their sacrifices would be remembered forever, he added. He said that police culture should be changed and steps be taken to provide relief to the people.

The Governor said that registration of FIR was the most important part of dispensation of justice and urged police to take utmost care in registering FIRs so that no innocent person be named as accused. He said that filing of false complaints be discouraged and petty nature issues should be resolved through reconciliation. He said that proper performance of duty by police would also reduce number of cases in courts.

He said that a good police officer was always respected and remembered even after his retirement. He appreciated women who have joined police service for serving the people. Malik Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana said that police officers and Jawans protect our lives while leaving their homes and families alone. He added that everybody should respect and honour the sacrifices rendered by police.—APP