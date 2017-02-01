Rajwana inaugurates Pir Mehr Ali Shah Chair at Arid Varsity

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana Wednesday inaugurated ‘Pir Mehr Ali Shah Chair’ here at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR). Sajjada Nasheen Golra Sharif Pir Syed Ghulam Moin-ul-Haq Gillani, PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad, faculty members and a large number of students were also present at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor urged the people to curb terrorism and sectarianism by developing Islamic thoughts and promoting teachings of Sufis like Pir Mehr Mehr Ali Shah (RA). He said there was a dire need to understand and promote, through research and education, the message of peace and harmony, integrity and human friendship, given by Pir Mehr Ali Shah.

The establishment of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Chair would be a milestone in the history of the university, he said, appreciating the university administration, particularly Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad in that regard. He suggested that a research center should also be established to promote the teachings of Pir Mehr Ali Shah so that the youth could benefit from it. It would also become a better strategy to meet the challenges being faced by Muslims.

He said through education and research, the great cultural traditions of science and research could be set up for the rise of Muslims. He said Pakistan’s future was in the hands of the students and a negative mindset created by vested elements could be changed by promoting the spiritual teachings of Pir Mehr Ali Shah.

Pir Moin-ul-Haq Gillani, in his speech, said the Chair would be helpful for the students to extend the teachings and words of wisdom among the youth on different aspects of Sufism which all Sufis had been giving over the centuries.

Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad said the civilized nations established such Chairs in their educational institutions and research centers.

He said Potohar was enriched with Islamic scholars and Hazrat Pir Mehr Ali Shah was amongst one of them. He had many achievements. He was a role model for his acts and deeds. He preached peace, brotherhood and equality among the humanity. Not only Muslims, many Non-Muslims also learned a lot from his wisdom, he said. He informed the gathering that establishment of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Chair would certainly expand the research in social sector and also turn the dream of community development into reality. A National Sufia Conference would also be held under PMAS Chair and a specific day would be decided to extend and highlight the teachings of Pir Sahib,he added.