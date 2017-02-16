Rajwana inaugurates hydroponic greenhouse

Staff Reporter

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana on Thursday said use of modern technology in agriculture would strengthen economy and improve lives of farmers in the country.

Speaking at a ceremony to launch “Testing of Indigenous Hydroponic Greenhouse for Vegetable Growing at various locations in Punjab” at the Governor’s House here, he said the government had been promoting the use of modern technology in farming so that agro-based industry could flourish.

The hydroponic research had been promoted by the provincial Agriculture department in collaboration with the Pir Mehar Ali Shah Arid University, Rawalpindi and such units would be set up at various locations in the province.

Rajwana said it was inevitable to develop agriculture sector on modern lines in order to meet the rising needs of food in the world, adding the research on hydroponic technology was a blessing. He said this amazing technology could be used in the desert, mountaineous and barren areas as well.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Naeem Akhter Bhabha, Vice Chancellor Arid University Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmed, researchers and a large number of farmers were present at the ceremony.

Later, Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana inaugurated indigenous hydroponic greenhouse unit for growing vegetables at the Governor’s House.