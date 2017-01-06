Rajwana for resolution of masses problems

Multan

Punjab Governor Malik Rafiq Rajwana said on Friday that local body representatives should utilize all their capabilities for the resolution of masses’ problems.

He said that they should supervise the cleanliness arrangements in their constituencies concerned so that the benefits of local body system could be reached to people in true spirit.

The Punjab Governor expressed these views while talking to newly elected Mayor Multan Chaudhry Naveed-ul-Haq Aarrain, deputy Mayor Munawar Ehsan Qureshi, MPA Ehsan-u-Din Qureshi, ex MNA Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, ex-provincial miinster Chaudhary Abdul Waheed Arrain here on Friday.

Malik Rafiq Rajwana felicitated the newly elected Mayor Chaudhry Naveed-ul-Haq Arrain and deputy Mayor Munawar Ehsan Qureshi.

He said that resolution of people’s problems and providing facilities to them should be the mission of elected local body members.

Later, justice & peace commission representative met with Punjab Governor and apprised the problems of brick kiln workers.

The Punjab Governor said the Punjab government had initiated various projects for the welfare of brick kiln workers. He said that scholarships and education facilities were being offered to brick kiln workers’ kids. He said that more steps would be taken to improve the condition of brick kiln workers.—APP