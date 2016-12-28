Rajwana assures resolution of business-community issues

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has promised to extend every cooperation to the business community for the cause of economy.

While talking to the LCCI President Abdul Basit, Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, former office-bearers and Executive Committee Members here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Governor Punjab said that strong relations between government and the private sector are vital to keep the momentum of growth.

Former LCCI Presidents Muhammad Ali Mian, Sohail Lashari, former Vice Presidents Aftab Ahmed Vohra, Mian Abuzar Shad, Executive Committee Members Awais Saeed Piracha, Moazzam Rasheed, Mian Abdul Razzaq, Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Zahid Maqsood Butt, Mian Muhammad Nawaz, Ali Hassam Asghar, Khamis Saeed Butt, Zeeshan Khalil, Nadeem Qureshi and Tehmina Saeed Chaudhry were present on the occasion.

The Governor said that the government had achieved a lot during last three years. He said there is a lot of development in the energy sector and country would be self dependent in power generation till the year 2018. He said that law & order situation is far better than the past and situation would be much better in the days to come. He said that tourism industry is booming while reforms in agriculture sector are paving way for agri revolution.

To a question, Governor Punjab said that issue of Indian water aggression is being raised at the international forums. He also promised to take up the issue of disparity in electricity and gas prices between the provinces with Pime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

While agreeing the LCCI proposal to declare the important roads as industrial corridors, the Governor urged the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to forward proposals in this regard. He also promised to forward his recommendations to the Punjab government regarding construction of parking plazas and ban on protests at city roads.

“As Governor Punjab, my full support and cooperation is available for the business community as no country could move ahead without its due role”, he added.

The LCCI President Abdul Basit said that Pakistani industry is in deep trouble in the international market because of high input cost. He said that electricity is an important raw material of the industry and it should be provided to the industry on subsidized rates to boost the declining exports. He said that gas and electricity tariff should be uniformed throughout the country.

On the issue of Kalabagh dam, the LCCI president said that government should make a clear decision on this mega project as provoking statements of Indian Prime Minister are ringing the alarming bells. He said that all political parties should give priority to the national interests.

The LCCI Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that misuse of discretionary powers should be stopped to create business friendly atmosphere in he country. He said that business community is the backbone of the economy and it should be given honor and respect.

Former LCCI Presidents Muhammad Ali Mian and Sohail Lashari also raised the issue of Kalabagh Dam saying that it is a national project, not a dam for any particular province. Sohail Lashari also informed the Governor about the LCCI Mediation Center.