Raja Zafar-ul-Haq calls on KP Governor

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra had a meeting with the Central Chairman of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Raja Zafar-ul-Haq at Islamabad on Saturday. They exchanged views on the situation in the country especially in the context of the overall emerging scenario in the region. Both the leaders were of the view that the process of development and progress should continue in Pakistan, since it is an important country of the region.

Maintenance of peace and stability; sustenance of the efforts to resolving the problems being faced by the people as well as continuity in socio-economic development oriented policies is must for making overall prosperity of the country possible, it was further observed. They were also of the view that completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and mainstreaming FATA in the overall national development arrangements could never be compromised and the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the democratically elected government.

Meanwhile, the Governor also highlighted the law and order situation; pace of progress on the rehabilitation programmes meant for TDPs and development projects in FATA in particular.—APP