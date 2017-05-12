Those raising ‘Naya Pakistan’ slogans ruining KP: Nawaz

Announces uplift package for Chichawatni

Our Correspondent

Chichawatni

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that the PML-N government was launching development projects not only in Punjab but also in Sindh, Balochistan and even Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a huge gathering of PML-N enthusiastic workers the premier said that he would present his report card before the public on completion of his term and added, without naming PTI, that his opponents will also have to present their report card after completion of five years — that “what have they done in their province (KP) so far”.

The party enthusiasts waved party flags, raised slogans and danced to the tune of party songs, throughout the speech.

He alleged that KP has been ruined in the past few years. “You can witness that the roads and streets in that province are in a deteriorated condition. If you want to witness prosperity then visit the rest of Pakistan,” he maintained.

He also announced that a power generation plant will be inaugurated in Qadirabad this month. “Nawaz Sharif is also making developments in the province of those who hold sit-in (against him),” the premier said.

Nawaz Sharif said the people of Pakistan would once again vote his party into power after successfully serving the people for five years.

“The people of Pakistan have rejected the foul-mouthed people who only know how to stage sit-ins, speak lies and make false accusations,” Prime Minister said.

“We will face the people at the end of our five-year term and show them the service we have done, and they (opposition) will also show, what they have done,” he said.

Prime Minister announced a series of development projects including a grant of Rs 250 million for development of Chichawatni, provision of natural gas to a number of constituencies, Rs 100 million for power supply, upgradation of technical and vocational institution, initiation of classes for masters programme at degree colleges for boys and girls.

The Prime Minister said he was very pleased to be amongst his people who loved him as much as he loved them. He said since his early days he has had a special affiliation for the people of Chichawatni and he would continue to serve them selflessly.

The prime minister revealed during his speech that he used to come to Chichawatni when he was a kid.

He said he would soon return to Chichawatni to perform ground breaking for the provision of Sui gas, a gift, specially for the women of the area.

He described the charged crowd as a bulwark against those who daily churned up false propaganda against him and said, they did not understand the culture of Pakistan.

“We respect our elders and hold our women in high esteem, but they have no respect for anyone and blurt out whatever comes to their mind,” Nawaz Sharif said in an apparent reference to the speeches by PTI leaders.

“Those who resort to mudslinging and verbal abuse are not aware of the culture of decency which is actually reflective of Pakistan,” Nawaz said in a thinly veiled jibe at PTI. Pakistan, he added, has a culture of mutual respect.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan was moving ahead at a rapid pace and recalled the construction of Metro bus projects, motorways, roads and power generation units that were changing the landscape of the country.

Citing achievements of his government, he said the price of Urea had dropped from Rs 1800 to Rs 1400, DAP from Rs 4000 to only Rs 2500, electricity tariff for tubewell dropped from Rs 18 per unit to Rs 5.25 per unit.

The Prime Minister referred to the hundreds of ongoing projects across the country and said a big change was coming. He said on huge public demand a road would be constructed linking Chichawatni to the Lahore-Multan Motorway as the crowd cheered. He said the people would reach Lahore in less than three hours.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said he was in Chichawatni not to stage a sit-in, to speak dirty language, to make false promises or to lie. “I am here to serve you, to make life better for you, to provide you farm-to-market roads and all other facilities,” he added.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appreciated Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for his hardwork and devotion. He said the days of power shortages were over and there would be no more load shedding in the country in the coming days.

The prime minister also performed ground breaking of a Rs 230 million Model Cattle Market that would benefit 80,000 livestock farmers, where they would get facility for veterinary services. The market would generate an estimated Rs 12 billion revenue.

Chaudhry Muhammad Tufail Jatt MNA said the farming community was extremely pleased by the government’s decision to provide them fertilizers and DAP at highly affordable rates, lower prices of tubewells for the farmers and said the measures taken for facilitating the agricultural community were historical.