Raise in allowances for nurses announced

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved raise in the nursing, mess and uniform allowances of the Nurses associated with different provincial health facilities in the province.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Finance department the Nurses pertaining to BPS 16 will now be entitled to a uniform allowance of Rs 3100 instead of Rs.600 and a sum of Rs. 8000 mess allowance against the previous Rs.300.

Their nursing allowance has also been increased from Rs.6000 to Rs.10,000. Nurses serving in BP7 17, previously receiving Rs.600 as uniform allowance will now receive Rs.2100 under the same head.