Rains, thunderstorm likely at isolated places

Islamabad

Rain and thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls are expected at a number of places in Islamabad, Upper Punjab Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad divisions, and Kashmir during next 24 hours. While scattered rains in southern Punjab D.G. Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, & Gilgit-Baltistan, an official of met office told APP.

Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Moderate monsoon currents are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country and will grip most parts of the country during the week. Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Kalat divisions & Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Kashmir: Rawalakot 65mm, Muzaffarabad 11mm, Garidupatta 06mm, Kotli 01mm. Punjab: Sialkot (city 45, A/P 13), Mangla 03mm, Murree, Gujrat 01mm, Balochistan: Khuzdar 07mm. Maximum Temperatures recorded, Nokkundi 46øC, Sibbi 45øC.—APP