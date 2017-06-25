Rains from next week likely

Islamabad

The met office has forecast monsoon rains from next week in various parts of the country. According to the met office, most areas in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir are expected to receive rains with strong winds from Monday to Friday. Rain is also likely at isolated places in eastern Balochistan and Sindh from Wednesday to Saturday. The Multan Met office Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours. On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39C and 29C respectively. Humidity was recorded 61 per cent at 8.00 am and 43 per cent at 5.00 pm.—APP