Rainfall, thunderstorm likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with few heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Kashmir, upper Punjab, federal capital and upper Khaber Pakhtunkhwa while at isolated places in KP, South Punjab and FATA during the next 24 hours. However, hot and humid weather to grip other parts of the country, an official of Met Office told APP. Rainfall is forecast at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, in upper KP at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions.

Rain-thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in D I Khan, Bannu, D G khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal divisions and FATA. Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper/central parts of country and likely to continue in upper parts during next 2 to 3 days. During the last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Peshawar, Hazara, Sahiwal divisions, upper Punjab and Kashmir, whereas weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Total Rainfall recorded during this time span was Punjab: Mangla 53mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 08mm, Golra 03mm), Mianwali 42mm, Sialkot (A/P 39mm, City 18mm), Kamra 35mm, Murree 22mm, Gujrat 21mm, Gujranwala 14mm.—APP