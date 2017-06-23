Rainfall increases threat of dengue larvae spread

Rawalpindi

The present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needs to be tackled on urgent basis as Met office has forecast more rain in the week.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue campaign, Assistant Commissioner City Maleeha Jamal directed Health department officials to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water. She directed the officials to ensure full implementation of anti-dengue regulations and warned that stern action would be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

Maleeha called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae.

She said a vigorous awareness campaign is essential for effective community participation in this regard. —APP