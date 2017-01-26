Rainfall increases chances of dengue larvae spread

Rawalpindi

Assistant Commissioner City Maleeha Jamal Thursday said the present spell of rains has increased the chances of dengue larvae, and it needs to be tackled on urgent basis.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue campaign, she directed officials of the Health department to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water. She also directed the officials to ensure full implementation of anti-dengue regulations and warned that stern action would be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

Maleeha said the residents should keep an eye on junkyards,schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae.

She said a vigorous awareness campaign is essential for effective community participation in this regard.