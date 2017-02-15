Rain with snowfall over hills likely

Islamabad

Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in upper parts of the country and its adjoining areas while cold and dry weather to persist elsewhere in the country during next 24 hours.

Rainfall is likely at Malakand, Hazara, Quetta, Zhob divisions, upper FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

A westerly wave is located over Iran, Afghanistan and adjoining areas and likely to enter upper parts of the country on Friday, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, light rain/snow occurred at isolated places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan.—APP