Rain with snowfall likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab FATA, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours, while cold and dry weather to continue elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall is forecast in Punjab at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions during this time span while dense foggy conditions would likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

A fresh westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday, an official of Met office told APP.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Tuesday were Gilgit-Baltistan (Skardu -10øC, Gupis -5øC, Gilgit -3øC, Hunza, Astore -2øC, Bagrote -1øC), Upper KP (Parachinar -4øC, Chitral, Malamjabba -2øC, Kalam -1øC), north Balochistan (Kalat -2øC), Dir-0øC, Muzaffarabad, Murree 2øC, Quetta 3øC, Peshawar 5øC, Islamabad 6øC, Faisalabad 8øC, Lahore 9øC, Hyderabad 11øC, Multan 12øC and Karachi 13øC.—APP