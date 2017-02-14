Rain with snowfall likely at isolated places

Islamabad

Rain with snow over the hills is expected at isolated places while partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions are expected in upper parts if the country including Quetta division during next 24 hours.

Rainfall is forecast in Malakand, Hazara, Quetta, Zhob divisions, upper FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas whereas cold and dry weather to persist in other parts of the country during this time span.

A westerly wave is located over Iran and its adjoining areas and likely to enter upper parts of the country on Friday, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Tuesday remained Skardu – 14øC, Astore -07øC, Gupis, Parachinar -05øC, Kalam, Malamjabba – 04øC, Chitral, Kalat, Bagrote -02øC, Dir, Mirkhani, Rawalakot, Hunza, Gilgit -01øC, Murree 03øC, Islamabad 05øC, Muzaffarabad, Quetta 06øC, Lahore, Faisalabad 08øC, Peshawar 09øC, Multan 10øC, Hyderabad 15øC and Karachi 16øC.—APP