Rain vs Tharparkar

Being resident of Tharparkar it’s good to see, once forgotten, this area being discussed in mainstream media after a long interval of neglect. From news bulletins of leading news channels to the largest circulating newspapers of the country the issues concerning this area have been given a considerable time/space and also the manhandling of the area by Sindh government has been exposed at great length.

Thinly populated desert of the world with the population of over 22 lacs, unfortunately, is always the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons throughout the year. Be it the death of infant children due to the lack of medical facilities coupled with their under nutrition caused by frequent droughts, impure water and deaths of peacocks, one of the rare and precious breed among the birds, easily every breaking news from Tharparkar is usually heart breaking, until it rains there.

The barren land, which caused our faces turn into yellow, becomes lush green after the rain and that’s how the life of rural people, sucked by so many problems, is breathed in with happiness, joy and prosperity by every drop of rain, therefore paving the way for agricultural activities.

No wonder that all of sudden people, who used to switch the channel of their television screen with remote control owing to the uncomfortable scenes of our life, are tempted to visit this place and realise how rain changes things here almost remote controllably. Therefore comparing Tharparkar with Kashmir in terms of natural beauty during rainy days will be no exaggeration at all.

VASDEV

Saddar, Hyderabad

