Rain, thunderstorm with snow over hills likely

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills is expected at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and upper Punjab in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions during next 24 hours.

A western disturbance is affecting upper and western parts of the country and likely to persist over upper parts of the country till Monday. In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain/snow occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Quetta divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.—APP