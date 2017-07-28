Rain, thunderstorm at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with few heavy falls is expected at scattered places in upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, federal capital and Kashmir while at isolated places of Southern Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh and FATA in next 24 hours. Rainfall is forecast in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rain-thunderstorm is also likely at isolated places in Bannu, D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan, Zhob, Mirpurkhas divisions and FATA while hot and humid weather to continue elsewhere in the country. Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of country and likely to continue during next few days. A trough of westerly wave lies over north of Afghanistan and its adjoining areas, an official of Met office told APP.—APP