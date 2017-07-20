Rain, thunderstorm likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Sindh, eastern Balochistan and South Punjab during next 24 hours while at isolated places of Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Punjab, capital, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall is likely in Sindh at Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad divisions, eastern Balochistan and in south Punjab at Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal, D.G.Khan divisions.

While at isolated places of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, in Punjab at Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents are penetrating in southern parts of the country during next 24 hours and likely to weaken thereafter. Moderate monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country during next 24-36 hours and likely to strengthen in next 48 hours. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting northern parts of the country and likely to persist during next 2-3 days, an official of Met office told APP.—APP