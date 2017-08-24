Rain, thunderstorm likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, FATA Kashmir and Baltistan while hot and humid weather to grip other parts of the country during next 24 hours. Rainfall is likely at Karachi, MirpurKhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana divisions, Zhob, Kalat Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, while at isolated places in Multan, D.G khan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit- Baltistan.

Weak seasonal low lies over north west Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating southern and upper parts of the country. A fresh trough westerly wave is likely to enter northern parts of the country on Wednesday (night), an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad divisions, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Peshawar, Zhob, Makran divisions and FATA.

Total Rainfall recorded during this time span was Sindh: Badin 38mm, Karachi (University Road, PAF Faisal 33mm, A/P 26mm, Landhi 25mm, Masroor 22mm, North Karachi 17mm, Nazimabad 10mm, Mirpurkhas 17mm, Mithi 14mm, Thatta 10mm, Chhor 08mm, Hyderabad 03mm. Punjab: Joharabad 14mm, Chakwal 13mm, Mianwali 06mm.—APP