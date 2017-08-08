Rain-thunderstorm likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with few heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, FATA, federal capital and Kashmir during next 24 hours while hot humid weather will continue elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall is likely at Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, FATA, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rain-thunderstorm is also forecast at isolated places in Lahore, Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Zhob divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan, while light rain/drizzle in Makran division and coastal areas of Sindh.

Weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Weak moist currents from Arabian sea are penetrating upper parts of country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country and its adjoining areas, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at a few places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Hazara divisions.

Rainfall recorded during Last 24 hours remained Punjab: Lahore (AP 29mm, City 12mm), Gujranwala 06mm, Murree 03mm, Kasur 02mm, KP: Balakot 16mm, Kakul 14mm and Kalam 03mm.—APP