More rain, thunderstorm likely at scattered places

Islamabad

More rain-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Kashmir, upper Punjab, federal capital, while at isolated places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) during the next 24 hours. Rainfall is likely in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, federal capital, while at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D I Khan divisions, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan.

However, hot and humid weather to grip other parts of the country. Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper/central parts of country and likely to continue in upper parts during next 24 hours, an official of Met Office Wednesday told APP. During the last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in upper Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country during this time span. Total rainfall recorded during this time span was Punjab.—APP