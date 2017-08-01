Rain-thunderstorm likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with few heavyfalls is expected at scattered places in Kashmir, upper Punjab, federal capital, upper Khaber Pakhtunkhwa while at scattered places of KP, Punjab and FATA during next 24 hours. Lights rain/drizzle is also forecast in coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi however, hot and humid weather to continue elsewhere in the country. Rainfall is expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, upper KP (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions), while at isolated places D.I khan, Bannu, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan divisions and FATA.

Seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Monsoon currents are reaching eastern and upper parts of country and likely to continue in upper parts during next few days an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Peshawar, Hazara divisions, upper Punjab & Kashmir. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Total rainfall recorded during last 24 hours remained KP: Risalpur 64mm, Cherat 25mm, Peshawar (City 15mm, PAF 11mm), Kakul 04mm, Punjab: Rawalpindi (Shmsabd 46mm, Chaklala 42mm), Sialkot (City 46mm, A/P 32mm).—APP