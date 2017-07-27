Rain, thunderstorm likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with few heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Punjab, federal capital and Kashmir, and at isolated places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and FATA in next 24 hours. Rainfall is expected at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Hazara divisions, federal capital and Kashmir and at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D I Khan, D G Khan, Sibbi, Mirpurkhas divisions and FATA during this time span.

Hot and humid weather will grip other parts of the country during the time duration. A seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of country. A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next few days. In last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Sargodha, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi.—APP