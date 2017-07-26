Rain, thunderstorm likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Kashmir, federal capital, upper Punjab while at scattered places of central Punjab, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours. Rainfall is expected at Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Hazara divisions, while at isolated places in Lahore, Sargodha, Malakand, Peshawar, D G khan, D I khan, Sibbi, Nasirabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur divisions, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of country.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next few days, an official of Met Office told APP.

During last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Hazara divisions, Kashmir, while at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.—APP