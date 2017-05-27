Rain-thunderstorm likely at isolated places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Hazara divisions and Kashmir in next 24 hours while mainly very hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office Muhammad Farooq told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand division and Gigit-Baltistan.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was KP: Kalam 07mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 01mm. Maximum temperatures recorded on Friday were Sibbi, Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana 49øC, Sukkur, Moen-jo-daro, Turbat, Sakrund 48øC, Bhakkar, R.Y.Khan, Rohri 47øC, Hyderabad 45øC, Multan 44øC, Lahore, Faisalabad 43øC, Peshawar 41øC, Islamabad 40øC, Muzaffarabad 38øC, Karachi 37øC, Quetta, Gilgit 36øC, Chitral 35øC, Dir 33øC, Skardu 32øC and Murree 27øC.—APP