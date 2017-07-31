Rain, thunderstorm likely at different places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Kashmir, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, FATA and Islamabad during next 24 hours. Rain is also expected at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Zhob, Sibbi divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. However, hot and humid weather will prevail elsewhere in the country. The KP Met Office Sunday forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.

However rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Swat, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Bunner, Shangla, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi districts and FATA (Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai, North Waziristan agencies) while at isolated places in Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I Khan and Tank districts & FATA (South Waziristan agencies) for next 24 hours.

