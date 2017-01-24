Rain-thunderstorm likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at a number of places in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Sindh during the next 24 hours.

According to an official of met office on Tuesday, isolated heavy downpour is also forecast in Makran, Kalat, Quetta, Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir. A strong westerly wave is prevailing over the country. This weather system (westerly wave) is expected to produce more rains/snowfall in the country till Thursday.

Meanwhile, the officials in KP Regional Met Office told APP on Tuesday that various districts in Upper KP including Dir, Kohistan, Chitral, Lower Dir, Swat and Manshera have received light to moderate rain during last 24 hours, which increased chill in these areas.

The maximum rain has been received by Dir 37milimeters followed by Pattan Kohistan 21mm, Kalam Swat and Parachinar 20mm, Chitral 17mm, Mirkhani 16mm, Lower Dir 14mm, Drosh and Malamjabba 13mm respectively.—APP