More rain with thunderstorm likely

Islamabad

The Met Office has forecast more rain with thunderstorm at isolated places in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. However, isolated heavy falls are also expected during the period. Light rain/drizzle is also expected at a few places along the coastal areas of Sindh. The KP Met Office forecast mainly cloudy weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However rain- thunderstorm with gusty winds with isolated heavy fall is expected at wide spread places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Hari Pur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bunner, Shangla, Mardan and Swabi districts and Kurram agency in FATA during next 24 hours. It predict rain with gusty winds at scattered places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki, DIKhan.—APP