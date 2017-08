Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department Sunday forecast rain-thunderstorm with few heavy falls with gusty winds at scattered places in upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), KP, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Light rain is also expected at a few places in Sindh and Balochistan coast.—APP