Rain, thunderstorm with gusty winds likely

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) coupled with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, FATA and Kashmir in next 24 hours. Rainfall is likely at Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Quetta, Naseerabad, Makran divisions in Sindh and Balochistan besides Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad and upper Punjab at Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions and Kashmir.

Rain-thunderstorm is also forecast at isolated places in south Punjab at Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal, D.G.Khan divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating southern and upper parts of the country and likely to continue in upper parts during next few days.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to continue during next few days, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper KP, upper FATA.—APP