Rain, thunderstorm expected at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu divisions, FATA, Islamabad and Kashmir. Rain-thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Malakand, Mardan, Mirpur khas divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather is likely elsewhere in the country. Meanwhile, KarachiMet Office on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy/cloudy weather for Karachi during the next 24 hours with chances of drizzle/light rain.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31 to 33 degrees Centigrade during the period. The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 32.5 degrees Centigrade whereas the minimum was 27.6 degrees Centigrade. Humidity in the morning was 81 percent whereas it was 69 percent in the evening.

Temperature of some major cities recorded Wednesday morning were as follows; Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty nine, Peshawar thirty, Karachi twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-three, Gilgit twenty two, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.—APP