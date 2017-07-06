Rain, thundershower likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain/thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) with gusty winds are expected at scattered places of Punjab, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours. Rainfall is likely at Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat divisions), FATA, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions), Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rain/thundershowers is also expected at a few places of Sahiwal and Bahawalpur divisions while hot and humid weather to grip other parts of the country. Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Moderate monsoon currents are penetrating upper and eastern parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24-36 hours, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours rain-thundershowers with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Whereas weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country during this time span.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Punjab: Gujranwala 46mm, Sargodha (City 20mm, PAF 18mm), Joharabad, Kamra 18mm, Faisalabad 16mm, Sialkot (A/P 14mm, City 02mm), M.B.Din, Mianwali 14mm, Gujrat 08mm, Islamabad (Z.P 05mm, Bokra 02mm, Saidpur 01mm), Murree 03mm, Jhelum, Chakwal 02mm, Rawalpindi ( Shamsabad 01mm, Chaklala Trace) Lahore A/P 01,K.P: Kohat 07, Bannu, Balakot 06mm, Malamjabba 04mm, Kalam, Pattan 01mm, Gilgit- Baltistan: Bagrote 04mm, Gilgit 01mm, Kashmir: Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad 01mm, Garhi Dupatta Trace.

Highest temperatures recorded on Wednesday were Larkana, Dadu, Moenjodaro 46øC.—APP