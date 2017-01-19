Rain, snowfall over hills likely

Islamabad

Mostly partly cloudy weather conditions are expected in upper parts of the country with chances of more rain with snowfall over the hills at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather to persist elsewhere in the country whereas foggy conditions to engulf plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Malakand, Peshawar, Bannu divisions, FATA and Kashmir. Weather remained cold and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Punjab: Murree 32mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 16mm, Zero Point 10mm, Golra 11mm, Bokra 07mm), Kamra 10mm, Mandibahauddin 07mm, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 07mm, Chaklala 04mm), Sargodha 01mm, KP: Risalpur 11mm, Malamjabba 10mm, Cherat 07mm, Peshawar (A/P 09mm, City 04mm), Dir, Parachinar 02mm, Bannu, Kalam, Saidu Sharif 01mm, Kashmir: Garidupatta 08mm, Rawalakot 05mm, Kotli 04mm, Muzaffarabad 01mm and Balochistan: Quetta Trace.—APP