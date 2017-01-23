Rain, snowfall over hills likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at a number of places in Balochistan, scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA, and at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan in next 24 hours. A strong westerly wave has started to enter western parts of Balochistan.

This weather system (westerly wave) is expected to produce more rains and snowfall in the country during the coming week, an official of Met Office told APP on Sunday. In last 24 hours weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country, however, rain occurred at a few places of Malakand division.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was: Malamjaba 09mm, Kalam 08mm and Pattan 04mm. The KP Met Office on Monday forecasted mainly cold and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the region during next 24 hours.

However, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, and Kurram agencies in FATA.—APP