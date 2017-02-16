Rain, snowfall over hills likely at isolated areas

Islamabad

Rain/thundershower with snowfall over hills is expected in isolated parts of the country during next 24 hours while dry weather to persist in other parts of the country.

Rainfall forecast in isolated places of Quetta Zhob, Kalat, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan Division, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, FATA, Gilgit, Baltistan, Kashmir during this time period.

A westerly wave is located over Iran, Afghanistan and adjoining areas and likely to approach upper parts of the country on Friday, an official of Met office Imran told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain/snow occurred at isolated places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall recorded during this time span remained in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 06mm, Pattan 05mm, Mirkhani 04mm, Dir 02mm, Chitral, Drosh 01mm, in Gilgit Baltistan at Gupis 03mm and Bagrote 01mm. While snowfall was Astore 04 inch, Skardu 03 inch, Bundogol 03 inch and Goline 02 inch.—APP