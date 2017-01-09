Rain, snowfall likely

Islamabad

Bitterly cold weather has enveloped various areas of the country with intermittent snowfall on the mountains. A large number of tourists have flocked to Murree and Azad Kashmir to enjoy the enchanting weather.

Hundreds of tourists are also expected today whereas those already present there have prolonged their stay. Light rain continues to fall in various areas of Punjab. Meteorological Office on Sunday predicted more rainfall in different areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides this, winter will also persist in Karachi in the coming days as northeast winds has increased coldness in the city. On the other hand, numeorus roads have been blocked in Dir due to heavy snowfall whereas power breakdown in Kaghan from the last one week has created problems for people.

Temperature fell below freezing point in Quetta, Ziarat and Kalat as a result of which water freeze up in the taps and utensils. Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad 5°C, Lahore 8°C, Karachi 12°C, Peshawar 4°C, Quetta -5°C, Gilgit 0°C, Murree -3°C and Muzaffarabad 4°C.—NNI