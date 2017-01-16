Rain, snowfall at scattered places likely

Islamabad

A very cold wave engulfed most parts of the country as rain-thunderstorm with snowfall occurred at scattered places of the country during last 24 hours which dropped the mercury level at hilly areas of the country.

Met office forecast the current cold wave would continue till Wednesday and rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is likely at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

An active westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at scattered places in Balochistan, Punjab, upper FATA, while at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.—APP