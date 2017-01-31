Rain, snow over hills likely at upcountry isolated places

Islamabad

Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at a few places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Malakand and Hazara divisions during next 24 hours while foggy conditions likely to prevail over plain area of Punjab, KP and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

However, cold and dry weather to persist over most parts of the country during this time span, an official of Met office told APP.

During last 24 hours rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at a number of places in Malakand Division,upper FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan while drizzle occured in Quetta, Zhob, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad division.

Rainfall recorded during last 24 hours remained Kashmir: Chitral 6 mm, Kalam, Parachanar 4mm. The provincial capital on Monday witnessed another drizzle which chilled the weather decreasing the temperature to 7.8 degree celsius (minimum).

According to Met office, Plain areas of the province including Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad divisions also faced dense foggy condition during morning hours which reduced visibility.—APP