Rain, snow forecast in parts of country

Islamabad

Rain and thunderstorm with snow over the hills is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat divisions, besides isolated places in Rawalpindi and Sargodha divisions during the next 24 hours.

According to daily weather report of meteorological office on Friday, a westerly wave is present along western parts of the country and likely to affect upper parts of the country till Monday morning.

Lowest minimum temperatures were recorded Skardu -06øC, Malamjabba -03øC, Gupis -02øC, Astore, Kalat, Bagrote -01øC. The Karachi Met Office on Friday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 18 to 20 degrees centigrade with 35 to 45 per cent humidity over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with cool night and misty morning is likely to prevail in upper Sindh, where as dry weather with cool night and hazy morning in lower Sindh during the period.—APP