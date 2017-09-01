More rain in Sindh, isolated places likely

Islamabad

More widespread rain/thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is expected in lower Sindh in next 24 hours while at scattered places of Sindh, Punjab and isolated areas of South Punjab, Khyber Punkhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall is forecast in lower Sindh at Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi divisions whereas at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Makran divisions, and at isolated places in Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Malakand, Sargodha, D.I khan, Zhob, Quetta, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.—APP