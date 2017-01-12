Rain, overflowing manholes

Raheel Ghumman

Islamabad

During rainy seasons a very common issue that sums up to become an everyday locality problem even after the rain is the overflowing manholes that spread sewerage water in the surrounding area. In monsoon seasons especially the rain is very intense and the sewerage system of the city has not yet been reconstructed to accommodate the large amounts of water and its flow away from the city. The litter on streets make it even a greater nuisance for the Authority responsible for cleaning the sewerage system because all the litter blocks the sewerage lines which results in blockage of the pipelines and in such bad weather there is no way to open the already overflowing manholes in such a short time.

There have been efforts made by the government to further improve the sewerage systems as to prepare for the rainy seasons but the preparations and the construction work has to be done on such a large scale and the pace of the work has been inadequate as of now. And to make it worse the most populated areas have not yet been focused on all making life miserable for people of that vicinity in rainy seasons. I would like to enlighten the authorities to keep check on the maintenance and especially facilitate the areas that are affected by rain.