More rain in northern half likely

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department says northern half of the country is expected to receive more downpour than the southern half in the current month. According to seasonal forecast of the Department, around three more spells of thunderstorm-rain and isolated hailstorms associated with windstorm are likely to affect upper Punjab, Azad Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjoining areas of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Karachi Met Office on Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather for the metropolis during the next 24 hours. A spokesman of the Met Office said that the maximum temperature in Karachi is expected to remain between 36 to 38 degrees Centigrade during the period.

He stated that the maximum temperature recorded in the city on Saturday was 36 degrees Centigrade whereas the minimum recorded was 30 degrees Centigrade.

Humidity recorded in the morning was 72 per cent while in the evening it was 54 percent.—APP