Rain likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with few heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas divisions and Kashmir during the next twelve hours. The rain may also occur at isolated places in Bahawalpur, Multan, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Hyderabad, Zhob, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Kalat divisions and FATA. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Temperatures of major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Peshawar twenty-seven degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-eight, Quetta and Muzaffarabad twenty-three, Gilgit twenty-one and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.

The KP Provincial Met Office Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA. However rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Swat, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Bunner, Shangla, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi districts while at isolated places in Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan and Tank districts and FATA (Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai, North and South Waziristan agencies) for next 24 hours.—APP