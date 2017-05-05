Rain likely at a few places

Islamabad

Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, upper FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Mainly hot and dry weather is to continue in most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during the next 24 hours, an official of met office Imran Ahmed Siddiqui told APP.

During the last 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, FATA and Kashmir.—APP