More rain likely in coming week

Islamabad

The met office Tuesday informed that a weather system is expected to enter in Pakistan on Monday. Under the influence of this weather system rain-dust-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected over upper and some central parts of the country. Rain/thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at scattered places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Monday to Thursday.

Isolated heavy fall is also expected in Malakand, Hazara divisions and Kashmir on Tuesday to Wednesday. Rain/Dust-thunderstorms expected at scattered places of Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad divisions and Islamabad from Monday to Wednesday. Rain/thunderstorm with gusty winds expected at isolated places of Quetta, Zhob, DG Khan, Multan and Sahiwal divisions on Monday/Tuesday. Rain/thunderstorm with strong winds is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi from Tuesday to Thursday. Isolated hailstorm is also likely.—APP