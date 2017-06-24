Rain at isolated places likely

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely at isolated places in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab and Kashmir during next 24 hours while Light rain/drizzle expected at few places along Sindh coast. Rainfall is forecast in Hazara, Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan divisions and Kashmir however, hot and humid weather to continue elsewhere in the country. Heat low lies over north Balochistan and its adjoining areas.

A shallow westerly wave is still affecting Kashmir and likely to move northeastward during next 12 hours, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.Khan, Sahiwal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.—APP